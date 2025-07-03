Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 311 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Corteva were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

