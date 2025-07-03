Values Added Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $256.38 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

