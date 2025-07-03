Able Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

