Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $37.02 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

