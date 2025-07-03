Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $89.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 10.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $89,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 103,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

