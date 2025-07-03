First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43.03 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.01 and its 200-day moving average is $302.40. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.