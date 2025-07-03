NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,111,625,000 after buying an additional 1,183,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

