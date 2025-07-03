Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VB stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

