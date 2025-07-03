Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

