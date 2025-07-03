MontVue Capital Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

