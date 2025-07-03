Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

CSX Stock Up 0.4%

CSX opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.