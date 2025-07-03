Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,364 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

NYSE CL opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

