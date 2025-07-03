Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.42.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $705.68 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $736.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $713.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

