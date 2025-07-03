Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 83,106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of KKR opened at $134.58 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

