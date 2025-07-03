Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MLM opened at $558.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $544.77 and a 200 day moving average of $519.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.