Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.04.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GEV opened at $504.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.16 and its 200 day moving average is $380.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $532.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

