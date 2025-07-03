D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

