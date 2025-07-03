ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,008.78 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $999.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $964.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,277.02. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.