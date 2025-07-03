Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $179.76 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

