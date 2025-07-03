Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after buying an additional 125,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

ABBV stock opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

