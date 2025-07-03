Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,407,948 shares of company stock valued at $180,262,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.