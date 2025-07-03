Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after purchasing an additional 619,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 5.3%

Oracle stock opened at $230.55 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $231.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

