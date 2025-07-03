Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

