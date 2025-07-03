Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $664.76 and last traded at $663.28, with a volume of 585170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $656.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

