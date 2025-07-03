MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $330,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $787.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.