Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 117,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 63,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 18.2%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
