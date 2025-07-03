Audent Global Asset Management LLC Buys 18,067 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

