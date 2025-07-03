Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

