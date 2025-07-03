Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.