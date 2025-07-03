Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 538,288 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 538,288 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $139,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
