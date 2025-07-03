Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 538,288 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 538,288 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $139,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.