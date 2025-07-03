Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.