Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,063 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $104,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after buying an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

