Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,955 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Waste Connections worth $391,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 890.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $169.36 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.