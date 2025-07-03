AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 201.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

