Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

JAAA opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

