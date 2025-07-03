Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 218.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,604 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $32,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

