Values Added Financial LLC Sells 6,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

