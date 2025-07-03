SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $579.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

