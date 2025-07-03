TKG Advisors LLC Buys 2,815 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,400 shares of company stock valued at $112,364,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $101.07 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

