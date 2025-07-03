North Capital Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

