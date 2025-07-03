North Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 217 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $944,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,844,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $715.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $718.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

