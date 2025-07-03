D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

BATS COWZ opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

