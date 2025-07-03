TKG Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

