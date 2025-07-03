Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 153,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 223,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 18.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.94.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

