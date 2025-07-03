Clark Asset Management LLC Has $60.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTV opened at $178.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.