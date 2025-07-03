Able Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.