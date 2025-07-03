Able Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
