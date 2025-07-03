Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $306.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

