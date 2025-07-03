Clark Asset Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

