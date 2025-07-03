Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,312 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,032,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,941,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

