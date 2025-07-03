Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $35.37 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $35,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.